Cook County budget: Preckwinkle avoids layoffs, new taxes, but warns of tough 2028

The Brief Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is proposing a $9.69 billion budget that closes a $550 million gap without new taxes, layoffs or cuts to essential services in 2027. The plan would tap reserves and other financial cushions and impose a virtual hiring freeze, but Preckwinkle warned of significantly greater fiscal challenges in the coming years. Preckwinkle blamed some of the financial strain on Trump administration policies, saying federal changes restricted $258 million in tax revenue and created a $138 million shortfall for Cook County Health.



Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has made her $9.69 billion budget recommendation that has good news for the present and some sour notes for the future.

Preckwinkle's $9.69 billion budget proposal

The backstory:

Preckwinkle says the county is "tightening its belt" so that they are not asking residents for a single additional dollar this year, while absorbing a $550 million gap.

Her budget has no new layoffs in 2027, tapping into reserves and financial cushions to stave them off. A virtual hiring freeze would also be put into effect. There are no cuts to essential services.

Preckwinkle says this is the most difficult fiscal challenge she’s ever faced, with funding "drastically" decreased in the following years.

She chalked some of that up to the impact of Trump administration policies, specifically Medicaid cuts that will impact the Cook County health system.

Dig deeper:

Her office projects the $550 million budget gap would be significantly smaller without President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," which restricted the use of $258 million in tax revenue and created a $138 million dent in the hospital system.

"We've done budgeting the right way: following best practices, spending responsibly, paying down legacy obligations and planning ahead," Preckwinkle said. "But no county is immune to outside forces, such as court rulings or cruel policies by the Trump administration. This budget closes next year's gap and, through tough choices and strategic investments, protects the progress we've made and the County's long-term financial health."