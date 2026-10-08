Cook County budget: Preckwinkle avoids layoffs, new taxes, but warns of tough 2028
COOK COUNTY - Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has made her $9.69 billion budget recommendation that has good news for the present and some sour notes for the future.
Preckwinkle's $9.69 billion budget proposal
The backstory:
Preckwinkle says the county is "tightening its belt" so that they are not asking residents for a single additional dollar this year, while absorbing a $550 million gap.
Her budget has no new layoffs in 2027, tapping into reserves and financial cushions to stave them off. A virtual hiring freeze would also be put into effect. There are no cuts to essential services.
Preckwinkle says this is the most difficult fiscal challenge she’s ever faced, with funding "drastically" decreased in the following years.
She chalked some of that up to the impact of Trump administration policies, specifically Medicaid cuts that will impact the Cook County health system.
Dig deeper:
Her office projects the $550 million budget gap would be significantly smaller without President Donald Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill," which restricted the use of $258 million in tax revenue and created a $138 million dent in the hospital system.
"We've done budgeting the right way: following best practices, spending responsibly, paying down legacy obligations and planning ahead," Preckwinkle said. "But no county is immune to outside forces, such as court rulings or cruel policies by the Trump administration. This budget closes next year's gap and, through tough choices and strategic investments, protects the progress we've made and the County's long-term financial health."
The Source: The information in this report came from Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and her office.