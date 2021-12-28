Cook County to select first couple to get married in 2022
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - If you and your betrothed want to be the first couple to get married in Cook County next year — you better get moving.
Tuesday is the deadline to apply for Cook County's first marriage license of 2022.
Clerk Karen Yarbrough will select the winner in a lottery drawing Wednesday.
The winning couple will be wed Jan. 3, and they will be showered with gifts from local businesses.
Advertisement
The gifts include gift cards for steak, wine, dancing and cooking lessons.