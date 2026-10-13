Could Chicago get a city charter? Illinois lawmakers consider new proposal

The Brief Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow Chicago voters to create and approve a city charter governing City Hall. The charter could address issues including mayoral and City Council powers, term limits, ward maps and access to financial records. State Rep. Kam Buckner expects the proposal to be taken up by the General Assembly in January.



The balance of power at Chicago City Hall could eventually be placed in voters’ hands.

Rewrite the rules of City Hall?

The backstory:

State lawmakers are considering a plan that could let residents rewrite the rules governing the mayor and City Council.

A hearing was held Tuesday to discuss whether Chicago should have a city charter. State Rep. Kam Buckner's Municipal Home Rule Charter Act (HB 3656) would allow any Illinois city with more than 500,000 residents to adopt its own constitution. It creates a pathway for voters to elect 10 members to a commission to create a city charter.

Advocates say a city charter could address term limits, access to financial records, ward maps, and executive power over city council.

"This is not Springfield telling Chicago this is the type of government you need to have," said Buckner. "What this does is give Chicagoans an opportunity to have a voice in the process."

Buckner says it’s not about any particular mayor or city council body. Any charter would be taken to votes to ultimately approve.

What's next:

Buckner expects the bill to be taken up in the General Assembly in January.

The Source: The information in this report came from a legislative hearing Tuesday and comments from Illinois state Rep. Kam Buckner.



