COVID-19 death toll surpasses 2,600 in Cook County: medical examiner

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has confirmed another 79 deaths related to COVID-19.

There are now 2,630 deaths in Cook County from the coronavirus, the medical examiner’s office announced Wednesday.

Deaths in Cook County account for 73% of all statewide COVID-19 deaths, which stands at 3,601.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois is more than 83,000, according to the state’s health department.