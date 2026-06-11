CPD: Man found stabbed in neck at Northwest Side CTA bus terminal

The Brief A 24-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the neck at a CTA bus terminal in Jefferson Park. The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition. Police said the stabbing happened at an unknown location before the man made his way to the terminal.



A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found stabbed in the neck at a CTA bus terminal on the city's Northwest Side late Wednesday night, according to police.

What we know:

The 24-year-old man was discovered on the ground at a CTA bus terminal in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Jefferson Park around 10:30 p.m.

Police said officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound to the neck. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

Officers later learned the stabbing occurred at an unknown location and the victim relocated to the bus terminal, where he was found.

What we don't know:

Details about the stabbing incident, such as what led up to it, remain unclear.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Five detectives are investigating.