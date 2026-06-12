CPD: Woman killed, teen wounded after gunfire enters South Side home

The Brief A 37-year-old woman was killed and a 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting early Friday in Greater Grand Crossing. Police said both victims were inside a home when gunfire came through a window and struck them. Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been announced.



A woman was killed and a boy was wounded after gunfire entered a South Side home early Friday morning, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Eberhart Avenue in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said a 17-year-old boy and a 37-year-old woman were inside a residence when gunfire pierced a window and struck both victims.

The woman was shot multiple times in her body and died at the scene. The boy was hit in his left hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman is still unknown, and it remains unclear what led up to the shooting and whether the victims were targeted.

What's next:

No arrests have been announced. Area Two detectives are investigating.