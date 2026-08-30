Crest Hill shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 3 others hurt, police say

The Brief Four teens were shot, one killed, at a park in southwest suburban Crest Hill on Saturday night. Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation during the gathering. Authorities have not identified the 18-year-old victim who was killed.



An altercation and shooting in southwest suburban Crest Hill late Saturday night left a teenager dead and three others injured.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Willow Court around 11 p.m. for the shooting, according to the Crest Hill Police Department.

They found four teenagers had been shot:

An 18-year-old from Woodridge died as a result.

Another 18-year-old from Joliet was listed in critical condition. He was airlifted to a Chicago hospital, police said.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were also shot but had non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators learned the shooting took place at a gathering in a park and was not random.

The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was called in to assist in the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Sgt. Joel Steen at 815-741-5111.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734.