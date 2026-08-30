Crest Hill shooting leaves 1 teen dead, 3 others hurt, police say
CREST HILL, Ill. - An altercation and shooting in southwest suburban Crest Hill late Saturday night left a teenager dead and three others injured.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 1900 block of Willow Court around 11 p.m. for the shooting, according to the Crest Hill Police Department.
They found four teenagers had been shot:
- An 18-year-old from Woodridge died as a result.
- Another 18-year-old from Joliet was listed in critical condition. He was airlifted to a Chicago hospital, police said.
- A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were also shot but had non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators learned the shooting took place at a gathering in a park and was not random.
The Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force was called in to assist in the investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Sgt. Joel Steen at 815-741-5111.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734.