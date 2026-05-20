Police search for group tied to CTA armed robbery on Red Line

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Chicago Police Department)

The Brief Chicago police are investigating an armed robbery at a CTA Red Line station in Edgewater. Several suspects were seen fleeing after the daytime robbery near Thorndale Avenue. Detectives are asking riders and witnesses to report any information about the crime.



Chicago police are warning train riders about a recent armed robbery at a CTA Red Line station in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood.

Red Line armed robbery

What we know:

According to a community alert from the Chicago Police Department, the robbery happened around 12:49 p.m. on May 1 at the Thorndale station.

Investigators said a group of offenders carried out the armed robbery at the station before fleeing the area. Police released descriptions of several people believed to be involved.

The suspects were described as multiple Hispanic males, one white male and one Black male, many of whom were wearing hoodies, backpacks and dark clothing.

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately release details about what was taken or whether anyone was injured during the robbery.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit anonymous tips through CPDTIP.com using reference number JK238303.