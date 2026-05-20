Chicago weather: Beach hazards in effect along Lake Michigan

The Brief Chicago stays cooler today with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Beach hazards and possible rip currents are expected along Lake Michigan through Friday afternoon. Warmer weather returns this weekend with highs nearing 80 by Sunday and Monday.



Today Chicago will have partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

There is a beach hazard for all beaches today through early tomorrow afternoon. Waves may reach 3-6 feet high and rip currents are possible. Our normal high temperature today is 72, so we are quite a bit cooler.

Chicago weather forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. The chance for rain is back Friday afternoon and night. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

This weekend will be warmer in time for the holiday festivities! Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs around 80! Monday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be another nice day with partly sunny skies and highs near 80.