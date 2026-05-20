Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling breaks silence on retirement rumors

The Brief Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling dismissed rumors Wednesday that he plans to retire, saying he remains committed to leading the department and serving the city. Snelling praised retiring Patrol Chief Jon Hein for his nearly 31 years of service, calling him a "huge loss" to the department. During Snelling’s tenure, Chicago homicides fell to their lowest level in six decades, while the department also managed major events and challenges including the 2024 Democratic National Convention and downtown "teen takeovers."



Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling on Wednesday addressed speculation surrounding his future with the department.

"In this profession, we ask a lot of people and we give a lot, but I can tell you right now that rumors are rumors and that's what they are," Snelling said.

The backstory:

Snelling has served with the Chicago Police Department for 34 years, including the last two as superintendent.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Snelling said he remains committed to the department and the city.

"I'm here for this city. I'm here for the residents of this city, I'm here for this police department and I'm here for our police officers. I want to make sure that the work that we've done up to this point continues. So I'm going to be here as long as I have to be here or until it's time," Snelling said. "I'm here to work for this city and I'm going to continue to do so."

The speculation surrounding Snelling’s future comes after Patrol Chief Jon Hein announced plans to retire at the end of the month.

Snelling also addressed Hein’s retirement Wednesday, praising his nearly 31 years with the department.

"You don't abruptly retire after 31 years of service in policing. He's a huge loss to the department… It's going to be next to impossible to fill his shoes and the work that he did," Snelling said. "I could not be more proud of Jon Hein. I wish him well and whatever he decides to do with his life I'm sure is going to be done with dignity and honor."

By the numbers:

Under Snelling's leadership, homicides in Chicago last year fell to the lowest level seen in six decades, according to department data.

2023: 623

2024: 587

2025: 416

Other major challenges during Snelling’s tenure included overseeing security for the 2024 Democratic National Convention, managing relationships with federal agents during Operation Midway Blitz and responding to downtown "teen takeovers."

Snelling joined the department in 1992 as a patrol officer in Englewood.

He later served as an instructor at the Chicago Police training academy, sergeant in the 22nd District, sergeant of training, lieutenant and commander in the 7th District, deputy chief of Area Two and chief of counterterrorism before being sworn in as superintendent on Sept. 27, 2023.