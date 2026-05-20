Chicago man sentenced to 18 years for 2021 Oak Brook Mall shooting: prosecutors

The Brief Steve Lane, 33, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for a 2021 shooting at Oak Brook Mall that injured multiple people. The shooting began after an argument between Lane and Tyran Williams escalated into gunfire inside the mall two days before Christmas. Four bystanders were injured but survived.



A Chicago man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison in connection with a 2021 shooting at Oak Brook Mall two days before Christmas, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

Steve Lane, 33, pleaded guilty to one felony count of armed violence. He has been in jail on bond since his hearing in December 2021.

The backstory:

On Dec. 23, 2021, Oak Brook police responded to a call of shots fired at the Oak Brook Mall around 5:44 p.m., according to court documents. They found several people injured by gunfire.

An investigation revealed that Lane and Tyran Williams were involved in a verbal altercation that turned violent, and both men fired shots. Police say Lane injured Williams during the incident and fled the scene. He was arrested a short while later. Police also found a Taurus 9 mm handgun at the scene.

Steve Lane, 33

Authorities say four innocent bystanders were also injured by the gunfire. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and were later released. Williams was also injured, treated, and later released into custody on Dec. 27, 2021.

On Dec. 30, 2021, Williams posted $100,000 in bond and was released. On March 15, 2024, he was shot and killed in Chicago.

What they're saying:

"First and foremost, on behalf of all the agencies involved in this matter, we are all extremely grateful that none of the injuries sustained by the innocent victims resulted in the loss of life," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "This display of such a complete and utter disregard for human life at a crowded mall just two days before Christmas is beyond comprehension. Thanks to the overwhelming response from multiple law enforcement agencies and hundreds of police officers from throughout the County, Mr. Lane was quickly taken into custody and will now pay a significant price for his actions. In DuPage County, public safety is our top priority and anyone who commits this type of violent crime in DuPage County will be apprehended, charged and, if found guilty, face a significant amount of time behind bars."