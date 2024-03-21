Man fatally shot in Beverly was on electronic monitoring for 2021 Oak Brook mall shooting: state's attorney

A man who was fatally shot in Beverly last week has been identified as one of the two suspects charged in a shooting that occurred at the Oak Brook mall just days before Christmas in 2021.

At about noon on Friday, 34-year-old Tyran Williams was in an alley in the 1700 block of West 95th Street when he was approached by a blue vehicle.

Someone inside the vehicle pulled a handgun and shot at Williams, striking him multiple times, according to Chicago police.

He was taken by ambulance to Christ Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Alderman Matt O'Shea (19th Ward) released a statement following the shooting, saying that this was likely a targeted attack:

"On Friday afternoon, Tyran Williams, an individual with a criminal history, was shot multiple times in the alley on the 1700 block of W. 95th Street. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Immediately following the incident, out of an abundance of caution, Vanderpoel Humanities Academy was placed on lockdown; the lockdown was lifted a short time later. This tragic incident was not related to the school in any way, and no students or faculty were physically harmed."

On Wednesday, DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said he was notified about Williams' death and confirmed that Williams was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm for the 2021 Oak Brook mall shooting.

The connection between Williams and the Oak Brook mall shooting was first reported by CWB Chicago.

On Dec. 23, 2021, prosecutors say an argument erupted near Ann Taylor and Auntie Ann's at the Oakbrook Center. At that time, Williams and another man, identified as Steve Lane, each allegedly pulled out a handgun and began shooting at each other. In all, 12 gunshots were fired.

Prosecutors said the shooting occurred when roughly 15,000 to 20,000 people filled the mall.

One of the suspects who fired shots and three female bystanders were injured, police said. The shooter was hit four times: once in the left thigh, right thigh, right calf, and lower back, police said. Another woman fractured her ankle while running from gunfire.

Williams was charged with five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Lane was charged with four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card.

On Dec. 29, 2021, a judge set Williams' bail at $1 million with 10 percent to apply. Additionally, the judge said if Williams posted bond, he had to be equipped with electronic GPS monitoring and was to remain in his residence except for meetings with counsel and religious services. The next day, he posted bond and was released on electronic monitoring.

On March 16, 2022, the judge modified the conditions of his bond and allowed Williams to move outside his home between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., including for work, medical appointments and religious services.

On June 2, 2022, the judge again modified conditions and allowed him to leave his residence Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

His next court date was scheduled for May 20, but Berlin said once his office receives a copy of the death certificate, they will ask the judge to enter an order of "death suggested, cause abated," and the case will be dismissed.