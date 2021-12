Oak Brook Mall shooting: 4 injured, 1 in custody after police respond to shots fired

A shooting inside Oak Brook Mall left at least four people injured Thursday night.

A police officer working detail at the Nordstrom store heard gunshots ring out around 5:44 p.m.

After reports came in of shots fired, police and other emergency personnel surrounded the mall.

Police believe two people who knew each other were shooting at each other. One of the individuals who fired shots and three bystanders were among the four shot, police said.

All four individuals were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is a possibility that a third shooter may have been involved. SWAT teams were going store to store around 8 p.m. trying to determine whether or not another suspect was still at large.

Nordstrom, which is located inside Oak Brook Mall, confirmed their store was on lockdown after reports flooded in of a shooting.

Police have closed down the mall as they continue to investigate what circumstances lead to the shooting.

Oak Brook Center released the following statement:

"Tonight’s isolated incident is extremely upsetting for our shopping center community. We are grateful to our partners at the Oakbrook Police Department for their diligence in leading this developing investigation."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.