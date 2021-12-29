Oak Brook Mall shooting suspects to appear in bond court

Two suspects involved in the Oak Brook Mall shooting on Dec. 23 are expected to appear in bond court Wednesday.

According to circuit court records, 29-year-old Steve Lane and 32-year-old Tyran Williams will appear in court Wednesday morning.

DuPage County records state that Williams is facing five counts of aggravated discharge of a fire arm, and one count fo unlawful use of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

Lane is facing four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card.

On Dec. 23, two people started shooting at each other near the Ann Taylor and Auntie Anne's at the Oakbrook Center. Police said an unconfirmed number of shots were fired 5:44 p.m.

An Oak Brook officer working detail in Nordstrom heard the shots and immediately responded. After reports came in of shots fired, police and other emergency personnel surrounded the mall.

One of the individuals who fired shots and three female bystanders were injured, police said. The shooter who was hit four times: once in the left thigh, right thigh, right calf, and lower back, police said. Another woman fractured her ankle while running from gunfire.

All are expected to recover.

The mall reopened the following morning at 10 a.m. with a heavy police presence. A third suspect is still at large, police said.

Oak Brook police said that they are looking for witnesses who saw the shooting or who saw the other shooter take off.