Beverly shooting: Man dies after being gunned down in alley

A man was shot and killed in Beverly and Chicago police are searching for the suspect responsible.

The incident happened just before 12 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of W. 95th Street.

A 34-year-old man was in the alley when he was approached by a blue vehicle.

Someone inside the vehicle pulled a handgun and shot at the man, striking him multiple times, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken by ambulance to Christ Hospital, where he died from his injuries, police say.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.