Major snowfall expected in Chicago area: Live updates

The Brief The Chicago area is expecting its first major snowstorm of the season on Saturday. Forecast models are calling for 6 to 12 inches of snowfall throughout the day. While Saturday started with light snowfall, that's expected to become much heavier in the afternoon hours.



The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning this weekend that is in effect through 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Forecast models are predicting 6 to 12 inches of snowfall across the area. The storm could also make traveling difficult.

Highway snow plowing: A spokesperson from the Illinois Department of Transportation came on Good Day Chicago to talk about the conditions on Chicago area highways and what drivers should keep in mind if they need to travel today.

Ground Stop issued at O'Hare Airport until 9:30 a.m. More than 600 flights have been canceled between O'Hare and Midway airports on Saturday, according to FlightAware.com.

Flight delays : A Ground Delay was in effect at O'Hare International Airport throughout Saturday due to the weather. The average delay was stretching more than four hours as of 7 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Snow plowing: Cole Stallard, the City of Chicago's commissioner of Streets and Sanitation, joined Good Day Chicago to talk about the road conditions and what precautions travelers should take during such conditions. More than 225 workers will be out and about to keep the city's 9,400 lane miles of roads as safe as possible.

Snowfall predictions: The National Weather Service is forecasting larger snowfall amounts to the west and northern parts of the Chicago area with 7 to 11 inches. While parts of the south suburbs are more in the 5 to 9-inch zone.