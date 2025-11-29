Photos: Chicago, suburban residents capture Saturday's snowstorm

Residents in Chicago and its suburbs experienced significant snowfall on Saturday.

What we know:

The Chicago area is experiencing the first major snowstorm of the season on Saturday, that is expected to bring multiple inches of snow throughout the afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning this weekend that is in effect through 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Forecast models are predicting 6 to 12 inches of snowfall across the area. The storm could also make traveling difficult.

Check out the photo gallery below to see some of the pictures our FOX 32 viewers sent in!

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Let it snow in Oak Lawn! (Deb Lathus)

And it isn't just the humans who are enjoying the winter weather. The animals at Brookfield Zoo Chicago had a fun snow day too!

Image 1 of 13 ▼ (Brookfield Zoo Chicago)