Slight majority of Illinoisans approve of Gov. JB Pritzker as he seeks third term, poll finds

The Brief A new poll found a slight majority of Illinois voters approve of Gov. JB Pritzker. The new number comes as Pritzker is campaigning for a third term in office. The poll also found that voters don't like his handling of certain issues like crime and taxation.



A slight majority of Illinois voters approve of the job that Gov. JB Pritzker is doing a little less than a year before he seeks a third term in office, according to a new poll.

By the numbers:

The poll, conducted by the independent Chicago-based firm Victory Research, found that Pritzker’s approval rating stood at 52.2%, with 40.9% saying they disapprove of his job performance.

The firm conducted the poll between Nov. 20 and Nov. 24 and surveyed more than 1,200 likely gubernatorial general election voters in Illinois. The margin of error was 2.82%, the firm said.

A news release pointed out that Pritzker’s job approval rating lagged slightly behind the percentage of voters he won in both of his general election results in 2018 (54.5%) and 2022 (54.9%).

Gov. JB Pritzker takes questions at the Illinois Capitol during the legislative session, Oct. 30, 2025, in Springfield. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

When poll participants were asked if they’d vote for Pritzker head-to-head against individual Republican gubernatorial candidates, he performed quite well, including holding a 54.3% to 34% lead over Darren Bailey, the former state senator who lost to Pritzker in 2022.

But, the pollster noted, that many of the Republicans in the primary race, outside of Bailey, have little name recognition. The other candidates polled included Ted Dabrowski, Rick Heidner, and James Mendrick, the DuPage County sheriff.

‘Trouble areas’

The other side:

Still, the pollster also noted potential "trouble areas" for Pritzker including a finding that 59.5% of respondents said they believe the state is on the wrong track.

Pritzker was also underwater when it came to respondents’ opinions of his handling of specific issues like:

Crime: 34.1% good vs. 58.9% bad (7% don’t know or undecided)

Taxation: 32% good vs. 61.5% bad (6.5% don’t know or undecided)

Immigration issues: 36.3% good vs. 57% bad (6.6% don’t know or undecided)

He did earn more positive ratings on his handling of education (44% good), building roads and infrastructure (53.7% good), and state spending (45.1% good).

The respondents were also asked if Pritzker were to be re-elected as governor, should he run for president in 2028 or pledge to serve all four years. Almost half, 48.8%, said he should not run for president with only 38.2% saying he should run, and 13.1% said they did not know or were undecided.

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: President Donald Trump participates in a call with U.S. service members from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Thanksgiving Day on November 27, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

Other findings

Dig deeper:

The poll asked respondents about a few other high-profile politicians and races in Illinois.

A majority of respondents, 53%, disapproved of President Donald Trump with 41.8% saying they approve of him.

Trump lost Illinois to then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election 54.8% to 43.8%.

Besides the governor’s race, the other major statewide race in 2026 will determine who should succeed longtime U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat who announced he will retire at the end of his current term.

Whichever candidate wins the Democratic primary in March is widely expected to win in the general election.

The poll found that U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, whose district spans much of the northwest suburbs, earned the largest share of the pie in a crowded field. Although more than a quarter of respondents said they didn’t know or were undecided.

Raja Krishamoorthi: 29.1%

Robin Kelly: 22.3%

Juliana Stratton: 17.7%

Awisi Bustos: 2.2%

Sean Brown: 0.4%

Kevin Ryan: 0.4%

Jonathan Dean: 0.2%

Don’t know or undecided: 27.7%

RELATED: Open Illinois seats in 2026 election offer opportunities for new, fresh faces