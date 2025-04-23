Dick Durbin, Illinois' longest serving U.S. senator, won’t seek re-election in 2026

The Brief Dick Durbin, Illinois' longest-serving U.S. senator, announced on Wednesday he won't seek re-election in 2026. The 80-year-old Democrat's move to "pass the torch" opens up a potentially wide-open contest in the party to succeed him. He championed many causes, including immigration reform, and oversaw the confirmation of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court.



Dick Durbin, the longest-serving U.S. senator from Illinois, announced on Wednesday that he won’t seek re-election in 2026 for a sixth term.

Durbin, 80, has served in the Senate since 1997. His retirement will open up a potentially wide-open competition within the Democratic Party to replace him in the midterm election.

What we know:

The No. 2 Democrat in the Senate announced his decision via a video posted on social media.

"The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy. I truly love the job of being a United States Senator. But in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch. So, I am announcing today that I will not be seeking re-election at the end of my term," Durbin said in the video.

He added, "The people of Illinois have honored me with this responsibility longer than anyone elected to the Senate in our state’s history. I am truly grateful. Right now, the challenges facing our country are historic and unprecedented. The threats to our democracy and way of life are very real, and I can assure you that I will do everything in my power to fight for Illinois and the future of our country every day of my remaining time in the Senate."

The backstory:

Originally from East St. Louis, Durbin was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1982, representing the area surrounding Springfield. He served seven House terms.

He was then elected to the Senate in 1996 and most recently was re-elected in 2020.

After Durbin leaves Congress, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) will become the state's senior senator. She was first elected in 2016.

During his Senate career, Durbin championed several causes, most notably immigration reform, curbing tobacco and e-cigarette usage, and confirming more than 200 federal judges.

As the chair of the Judiciary Committee, he oversaw the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Katanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court.

GovTrack ranked him as the 14th-most liberal of the 100 U.S. senators in his 2024 report card based on his "legislative behavior." Still, 55 of his bills in the last Congress received a Republican cosponsor, making it so he had the 10th-most bipartisan bills of all senators.

What they're saying:

Duckworth praised her Senate colleague of eight years after he announced he would step aside in the next election. She said in part:

"It is only because of Dick’s empathy, patience, support and mentorship that I am in the United States Senate today. It has been the honor of a lifetime to get to work alongside a leader who embodies what it means to be a true public servant. Someone who has never, ever stopped speaking out for those who far too often feel voiceless. Someone who has never, ever stopped fighting to hold the special interests in our country accountable. Someone who has never, ever stopped caring enough about our nation to do the hard, grueling work necessary to make her a little more fair, a little more just—one day, one bill, one constituent at a time.

"Dick Durbin is, and will always be, a giant of the United States Senate. He has dedicated his life to making our state—as well as our nation—stronger, and we are all better for it. There are no words to adequately express how grateful I am to call him a friend or how honored I’ve been to call him a mentor. And while I will miss working with him so closely in the Senate, I know he will find a new way to keep serving his country in the years ahead—just as he encouraged a wounded Soldier in a Walter Reed hospital room to do, all those years ago.

"Thank you, my friend. For everything."

Former President Barack Obama said:

"As an Illinois voter, I couldn’t be prouder that our senator for the last 28 years has been one of the finest in the country. Dick Durbin has always fought the good fight on behalf of working families, and his integrity shines through in everything he does. It’s also true that I would not have been a United States Senator – and certainly would not have been President – had it not been for Dick’s support. He has been a great and loyal friend, and Michelle and I wish him and Loretta all the best in their next chapter."

Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement:

"His legacy is defined not just by the legislation he passed, but by the undeniable positive impact his character and moral leadership has had on the nation. Together with his talented wife Loretta who has trained and encouraged so many women who have become successful public servants, Dick remains a clear voice for truth, equality, and justice."

Lisa Hernandez, the chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois said in a statement:

"For four decades in Congress, Senator Dick Durbin has served Illinois with heart, courage, and conviction. He stood with working families. He defended civil rights. He fought for compassionate immigration policy. He helped shape some of the most important legislation of our time—and through it all, he stayed grounded in the values that define our party and our state."

The Chair continued: "Senator Durbin’s leadership exemplified what it means to be a Democrat in Illinois: principled, compassionate, and unafraid to take on tough fights. His retirement marks the close of an extraordinary chapter. But the work isn’t over. At the Democratic Party of Illinois, we are focused on protecting the progress he helped build and preparing for what comes next. We will organize, mobilize, and fight to keep this seat blue in 2026, and to carry his legacy into the future."

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton (D) said:

"Senator Durbin has given Illinois a lifetime of principled leadership — grounded in decency, driven by purpose, and always guided by the people he served. I’m grateful for his service to our state, nation, and for the example he’s set. Illinois is stronger because of him and the work he’s championed will carry on."

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Schaumburg) said in a statement:

"Today is a day to celebrate Senator Dick Durbin for his exemplary career of public service as well as the profound and lasting positive impact he’s had on Illinois families and our nation. Known for his legendary work ethic, Senator Durbin has led the fight to expand access to affordable health care, invest in our state’s infrastructure, tackle gun violence, defend Dreamers, improve public health, protect working families, and more."

U.S. Rep. Sean Casten (D-Downers Grove) said in a statement:

"Senator Dick Durbin’s career of public service is a gold standard for anyone who holds or aspires to hold public office. He has been a model and a mentor. A model in his actions, where he has always led with intellect and humility. And a mentor to all of us learning how to do the job he has done so well.

"When I was first running in 2018, he told me that I should never judge how politicians behave if they don’t have any political capital to spend – but that I could learn a lot about politicians by how they choose to spend the political capital they have. It’s always struck me as quintessentially Durbin. Humble, in its insistence that we not rush to judgment. But insightful for understanding how others will – and should – judge us. It’s the kind of advice that makes you better at your job, just as it pushes you to be better still. May we all live up to that standard."