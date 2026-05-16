Chicago police patrol chief Jon Hein to retire, source says

The Brief CPD Patrol Chief John Hein is set to retire at the end of this month, according to a source. Hein is a 30-year veteran of the department.



The chief of patrol for the Chicago Police Department, John Hein, is set to retire at the end of this month, a police source told Fox Chicago.

What we know:

Hein is a 30-year veteran of the department and was first appointed to chief of patrol back in 2024, where he oversees CPD’s largest bureau, including all 22 police districts across the city.

John Hein

When Hein was appointed to the post, CPD Supt. Larry Snelling commended his leadership and extensive experience in the department.

It was unclear why Hein was leaving the post.

The backstory:

He also served as the deputy chief of central control, where he oversaw public safety operations in the downtown area and coordinated security for many large events.