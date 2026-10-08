CTA employee fatally stabbed at Damen Green Line station, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - A CTA employee is dead after being stabbed at a Green Line station Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
Deadly stabbing near CTA Green Line station
What we know:
The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. at the Damen Green Line station in the 2000 block of West Lake Street on Chicago's West Side.
Chicago police said a male suspect approached the CTA employee, a 41-year-old man who is a janitor at the station, and got into a verbal altercation with him in the station's mezzanine area.
The altercation escalated, and the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the employee in the neck, police said.
The suspect fled west from the station. Officers found the employee unresponsive in a nearby room, according to police.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to ATU Local 308, the employee was identified as Julian Mobley, who has been with the union since 2018. He was a father, husband, and leaves behind his wife of 20 years and two children, a 14-year-old and an 18-month-old.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released further details about what led to the altercation or additional information about the suspect.
What's next:
Authorities are expected to provide additional information during a news conference scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Case Files Chicago, Chicago police and ATU Local 308.