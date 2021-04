A passenger fired shots at a CTA bus driver late Sunday night in South Chicago.

The bus driver was not struck or injured in the incident, according to Chicago police.

The male fired shots at the driver about 11:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Commercial Avenue and was taken into custody, police said.

Police have not released any additional details on the shooting.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident.