CTA Red Line attack: Police seek man accused of punching, whipping riders

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The Brief Chicago police are asking for help identifying a man accused of attacking two CTA Red Line riders at the Fullerton station on Aug. 11. Police say the man punched a male passenger in the face before striking a female passenger with a long cord. The suspect is described as a Black man in his early 30s, and anyone with information is asked to contact police.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who punched and whipped CTA Red Line riders earlier this month on the North Side.

CTA Red Line attack

What we know:

The attacks happened around 1 p.m. on Aug. 11 on the Fullerton Red Line platform, according to Chicago police.

Police said the man approached a male passenger and punched him in the face from behind. He was chased off the train by the victim and a female passenger who he struck with a long chord on her back and chest.

The suspect was described as a Black man in his early 30s, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, with short black hair and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing gray pants, white socks and black slides.

What we don't know:

Police did not say the age of the victims or if they required medical assistance.

It was not immediately clear which direction the suspect fled after the attacks.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact public transportation detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference RD # JK369180.