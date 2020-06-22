CTA Red, Purple Line service disrupted for hours on North Side over mechanical problem

article

CTA Red and Purple line service was disrupted for several hours early Monday because of a mechanical problem on a train near Wilson.

Red Line service was suspended between Howard and Belmont about 4:30 a.m, according to a service alert from the CTA. About an hour later, Purple Line service was suspended between Howard and the Loop.

Trains were back in service about 8 a.m., according to the transit agency.

Shuttle buses were available for affected riders between Howard and Belmont, the CTA said. Commuters were also advised to use the 22 Clark and 36 Broadway buses as alternate routes.