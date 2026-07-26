Chicago crime: 3 killed, 1 hurt after truck flees from police, crashes into train car: CPD

The Brief A car fleeing both Chicago police and ISP crashed into a train car early Sunday morning on the city's Southwest Side. Three people inside the suspect car died, and a fourth person was hospitalized. The individuals who died have not been identified.



Three people were killed after a truck slammed into a train car while fleeing police on Chicago’s Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The incident began when someone told Chicago police an unidentified person pointed a gun at them while traveling in a car. Police found a car matching a description of the offender's car and tried to stop it, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The driver fled from officers. Police began to chase the suspect, but quickly stopped.

Then, Illinois State Police saw the same car and tried to stop it in the 5500 block of S. Cicero Ave. The driver stopped but then fled from the trooper as well.

ISP told other police that the car was fleeing again. CPD then came to help.

The suspect car was fleeing at a high rate of speed, left the roadway and hit a train box car in the 6900 block of S. Cicero Ave. around 2:16 a.m.

Two male occupants and one female occupant in the car died at the scene.

A fourth occupant had injuries to her body as a result. She was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Authorities have not identified the individuals who were killed.

The CPD Investigative Response Team is investigating the incident.