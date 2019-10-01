Decrease in Chicago gun violence continues through end of September: police

article

Gun violence across the city of Chicago remains at a four-year low through the end of September 2019, according to data collected by Chicago police.

The 1,633 shootings and 382 murders in Chicago between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30 this year are the fewest the city has seen in that period since 2015, Chicago police said. Those are drops of 11% and 10%, respectively, compared to 2018.

The Sun-Times has counted 387 homicides so far this year.

The month of September also saw its lowest number of shootings and murders in four years, police said, though just barely. The 48 homicides in September were just short of last year’s total of 49, while the 208 shootings last month marked a slight decrease from the 215 the city saw in September 2018.

“While the reductions in crime continue motivating our officers in the field, we refuse to rest until every Chicagoan in every neighborhood feels safe, and is proud of their police department,” said Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Officers recovered over 1,000 guns from city streets in September, police said. The police department is on pace to seize over 10,000 guns by the end of 2019, with nearly 8,600 taken so far this year.

Other crimes such as robberies, burglaries and vehicle thefts remain at a 20-year-low through the end of September, police said.