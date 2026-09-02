DuSable Lake Shore Drive bridge reopens after Chicago heat prompts closure

The extreme heat kept Chicago's DuSable Lake Shore Drive bridge from fully closing following a scheduled bridge lift Wednesday morning.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, the bridge has since reopened.

The backstory:

CDOT said the bridge had experienced a heat-related issue during the scheduled lift, and crews were making adjustments to safely close the bridge and reopen the roadway as quickly as possible.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Traffic control was in place, and motorists were urged to use alternate routes until the bridge reopened.

The issue comes as the Chicago area is under a Heat Advisory, with the heat index expected to reach 100 to 110 degrees.