Scammers target fundraisers for 7-year-old Chicago girl killed in apparent random stabbing

The Brief Eddimar Hernandez Chacon, 7, was stabbed multiple times Saturday while walking with her sister near Cottage Grove Avenue and 86th Street in Chicago. As the family raises money for expenses following her death, scammers created unauthorized GoFundMe accounts using Eddimar’s name and image and tried to collect an estimated $30,000. GoFundMe is working to sort out the fake fundraisers and make sure donations go to Eddimar’s family, according to social media influencer Ventura Orozco.



A grieving Chicago family says scammers tried to take advantage of donations meant to help after the death of 7-year-old Eddimar Hernandez Chacon.

Scammers exploit girl's murder

The family called out several GoFundMe accounts that were not authorized by them.

According to the family, scammers attempted to collect an estimated $30,000 using Eddimar’s name and image.

Eddimar was walking with her sister near Cottage Grove Avenue and 86th Street Saturday when a stranger followed them and stabbed her multiple times.

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Her death has led to an outpouring of support from neighbors in Chatham and people across Chicago.

Eddimar’s family are newcomers from Venezuela.

The community responds

What they're saying:

Social media influencer Ventura Orozco said GoFundMe is working to sort out the unauthorized accounts.

"Imagine going through this tragedy and then having people rob you at the same time. It’s like throwing salt in the wound. And I’m just so happy that GoFundMe was able to take care of the issue immediately."

A memorial continues to grow at the site where Eddimar was attacked. Neighbors have brought food, donated money and helped care for the tributes.

Tiger Thompson, a family friend, started an authorized GoFundMe account to help cover the family’s expenses. He said he has visited the memorial every day since balloons were released.

"I’ve been here every day since we released the balloons and the amount of people that come by and stop, light the candles, fix things back up. Even the brothers down there no are just down there demonstrating how they know how, is a beautiful thing. It’s an outpouring of love."

What's next:

New Life Centers is hosting the services. Eddimar’s funeral is scheduled for Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home on Oak Park Avenue in Berwyn.