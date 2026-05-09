Joliet man accused of fatally shooting victim during argument, calling police: officials

The Brief A Joliet man is accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument on Friday afternoon and then calling police. Willis Ellis, 58, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery, police said. The suspect remains hospitalized for a preexisting medical condition.



A man was arrested after he allegedly fatally shot another man during an argument in suburban Joliet and then called the police on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 200 block of Nicholson Street around 4:38 p.m. for a shooting, according to the Joliet Police Department.

They found a 60-year-old man in the front yard of a home with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. They immediately began to render aid until paramedics arrived.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Officials later learned the victim had died.

The Will County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Lyndon B. Hunt.

Officers identified Willis Ellis, 58, as the person who called 911 and said he had shot someone. Ellis was detained at the scene and taken to the police station for questioning. Investigators found a handgun at the scene.

Willis Ellis (Joliet Police Department)

Police learned the two men, who knew each other, got into an argument on the porch of the home. During the argument, the victim stepped from the porch into the front yard when he was shot.

Ellis was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

He was later taken to Silver Cross Hospital for treatment of a preexisting medical condition, where he remained as of Saturday, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigation Division at 815-724-3020.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.