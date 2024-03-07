First case of measles reported in Chicago since 2019

A positive case of measles has been reported in Chicago – the first since 2019, according to the Chicago Dept. of Public Health.

The case was reported by health officials on Thursday, but the individual's infectious period ended Wednesday. The person with the infection is recovering well at home.

Health officials say they have not traveled outside the city recently but did have contact with domestic and international travelers.

"It’s something that we should be concerned about, but not panic over," said Dr. Nicholas Cozzi with Rush University Medical Center, who adds that measles is more contagious than Covid.

So now is the time, he encourages, to see if you were vaccinated normally before the age of 6.

"When you were a kid, when I was a kid, having 2 doses of that vaccination, you are 94 percent covered," said Dr. Cozzi, who’s not surprised to see this case pop up, due to ever-decreasing vaccination rates and global migration. "I think it was inevitable and it was just time that it was going to eventually happen."

Dr. Cozzi adds because measles were eradicated in 2000 in the U.S., most doctors have never seen it and he says depending on your skin tone it will look different. Unless doctors are looking out for it, he said they will not diagnose it.

Last month, an Indiana resident came up positive for measles and reportedly visited three Chicago hospitals while contagious.

City health officials say there is no link between the two cases.

"No link has been identified between this case and a measles case in an Indiana resident who had visited Chicago last month. That case did not result in any secondary measles cases among Chicago residents," the Chicago Dept. of Health said.

The symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, according to the CDPH. After exposure, the symptoms can take seven to 21 days to appear.

The health department is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to measles, including the medical facilities where the individual sought medical care.

Anyone who was at these locations below on Feb. 27 might have been exposed:

Swedish Hospital, Galter Medical Pavilion at 5140 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

CTA Bus #92 (Foster) between 9:15 and 11:30 a.m.

If you were at one of these locations and may have possible exposure, you're urged to call CDPH immediately at 312-743-7216. The phone line is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The health department will then recommend next steps. If you show symptoms, contact a healthcare provider before going in person to help limit exposure.

"The key to preventing measles is vaccination. If you are not vaccinated, we strongly encourage you to get the vaccine," said CDPH Commissioner Olusimbo Ige, MD, MPH. "If you are unsure whether you’ve been vaccinated, ask your healthcare provider to find out if you need an MMR. If your child is 1 year old or older, and has never received the MMR vaccine, contact your child's pediatrician to discuss how your child can get caught up with their vaccines."

To learn more, follow this link.