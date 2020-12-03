Food delivery drivers robbed, carjacked at gunpoint on West Side: police

Two food delivery drivers were carjacked and robbed at gunpoint in late November while attempting to deliver food in Lawndale.

In each case, the driver was sent to deliver food to someone named “Jennifer” in the 4100 block of West Grenshaw Street, Chicago police said in a statement.

When each driver arrived, at least one gunman approached and demanded the driver’s property and food, police said. They then drove off in the delivery driver’s car.

The incidents happened about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 24 and about noon Nov. 25.

Police asked anyone with tips to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.