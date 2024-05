A man was shot in the head while driving in Gage Park Sunday morning.

At about 5:07 a.m., a 21-year-old man and two passengers were driving in the 5700 block of South Artesian when they heard a gunshot, police said.

The driver was struck in the head by gunfire. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.