Girl, 14, missing from Gage Park

article

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

Daniela Chavez was last seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 5500 block of South Trumbull Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is described as a 5-foot-3, 125-pound girl with brown eyes, brown hair and a fair complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.