Girl, 15, critically wounded in shooting in Little Village

A 15-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The teen girl was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle about 9:45 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 21st Street when she heard shots fired, Chicago police said. She wasn’t able to communicate details of the incident because of her injuries.

She was shot in the chest and back and was transported Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.