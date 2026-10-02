Illinois High School Football: Week 7 Statewide Final Scores & Results
Week seven has come and gone for Illinois High School Football. Playoffs are around the corner.
Here are the statewide final scores and results from the seventh week of Illinois High School Football.
Illinois High School Football: Week 7 Statewide Final Scores & Results
NOTE: Not all results may have been reported to the Associated Press
Addison Trail 48, Proviso East 0
Althoff Catholic 41, Mater Dei 25
Amboy 58, Milledgeville 12
Annawan-Wethersfield 44, Princeville 23
Antioch 48, Grayslake North 7
Auburn 41, PORTA 12
Auburn 6, Boylan Catholic 0
Aurora Christian 40, Chicago Christian 18
Batavia 28, Wheaton North 21
Benton 36, Frankfort 28
Bishop McNamara 34, Wheaton Academy 28
Bolingbrook 42, Joliet Central 0
Breese Central 35, Freeburg 7
Brother Rice 42, Fenwick 21
Brown County 67, Beardstown 0
Buffalo Grove 21, Rolling Meadows 0
Byron 56, Pecatonica 0
Cahokia 49, Marion 7
Carlinville 30, Southwestern 13
Carmi-White County 38, Christopher 7
Carterville 36, Massac County 3
Cary-Grove 55, Dundee-Crown 24
Centennial 48, Manual 0
Centralia 48, East Alton-Wood River 8
Champaign 25, Peoria 22
Chester 41, Dupo 0
Chicago Hope Academy 41, St. Edward 6
Coal City 55, Peotone 7
Dixon 32, Stillman Valley 12
Downers Grove South 24, Hinsdale South 21
DuQuoin 54, Anna-Jonesboro 13
Dunlap 48, East Peoria 14
East St. Louis 70, Belleville West 0
El Paso-Gridley 42, Central A&M 7
Erie-Prophetstown 41, Mercer County 20
Evergreen Park 41, Bremen 0
Flora 31, Fairfield 16
Forreston 34, Fulton 14
Galena 35, Eastland-Pearl City 34
Geneva 62, Glenbard North 35
Glenbard East 41, West Chicago 8
Glenbard South 41, Elmwood Park 0
Glenbrook South 55, Maine East 0
Greenfield-Northwestern 21, West Central Coop 0
Greenville 50, Gillespie 0
Hampshire 27, Crystal Lake South 7
Harlem 45, Freeport 22
Havana 35, Abingdon-Avon 20
Hersey 71, Elk Grove 0
Heyworth 41, Dwight 14
Hiawatha 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 0
Highland 63, Mt. Vernon 34
Highland Park 37, Deerfield 16
Homewood-Flossmoor 42, Stagg 0
Hononegah 41, East 0
Huntley 41, Prairie Ridge 6
IC Catholic 42, Benet Academy 14
Illini West 62, Farmington 60
Illinois Valley Central 51, Elmwood 8
Jacksonville 71, Southeast 28
Jacobs 41, Crystal Lake Central 6
Jersey 23, Columbia 14
Johnston City 38, Hamilton County 12
Joliet Catholic 38, St. Patrick 14
Kaneland 56, LaSalle-Peru 7
Kankakee 55, Bloom Township 0
Kewanee 35, Hall 7
Lake Park 35, St. Charles East 21
LeRoy 42, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
Leyden 40, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 6
Lincoln-Way East 42, Lincoln-Way Central 0
Lockport 41, Andrew 0
MacArthur 48, Glenwood 35
Macomb 70, West Hancock 32
Mahomet-Seymour 51, Mattoon 7
Maine South 49, Vernon Hills 8
Manteno 48, Lisle 16
Marist 12, Carmel 7
Maroa-Forsyth 63, Pittsfield 0
Marquette Academy 55, St. Teresa 28
McHenry 20, Prairie Ridge 19
Metamora 41, Washington 7
Minooka 40, Plainfield Central 6
Monmouth-Roseville def. Sherrard, forfeit
Morris 33, Sycamore 0
Morrison 21, Dakota 20
Morton 62, Limestone 0
Mt. Carmel 42, Casey-Westfield 0
Mt. Zion 51, Effingham 13
Naperville North 42, DeKalb 14
Nashville 57, Pinckneyville 13
New Trier 56, Maine West 7
Newton 56, Robinson 14
Noble/Johnson 20, Chicago Vocational 6
Normal 46, Neuqua Valley 13
O'Fallon 17, Edwardsville 13
Oak Forest 14, Hillcrest 7
Oblong 45, Palestine 14
Olympia 56, New Berlin 0
Oregon 41, North Boone 6
Oswego 62, Joliet West 23
Oswego East 29, Romeoville 0
Palatine 62, Schaumburg 33
Pana 55, North Mac 6
Paris 49, Richland County 19
Pekin (IL) 42, Canton 8
Peoria Notre Dame 29, Bloomington 28
Pontiac 8, Monticello 7
Prairie Central 78, Rantoul 22
Princeton 63, Mendota 12
Quincy Notre Dame 37, Springfield 14
ROWVA-Williamsfield 30, Knoxville 8
Red Bud 39, Wesclin 22
Reed-Custer 41, Herscher 6
Richards 28, Oak Lawn 25
Richmond-Burton 55, Harvard 6
Richwoods 34, Urbana 0
Ridgewood 50, Bushnell-Prairie City 46
Riverside-Brookfield 28, Bartlett 26
Riverton 32, Pleasant Plains 22
Rochelle 39, Ottawa Township 13
Rochester 62, Normal University 13
Rockridge 34, Orion 0
Roxana 54, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 36
Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Lanphier 14
Salem 24, Herrin 20
Salt Fork 54, Momence 14
Sandburg 20, Lincoln-Way West 9
Sesser-Valier 52, Edwards County 6
Shepard 50, Argo 0
South Elgin 29, West Aurora 27
Sparta 34, Carlyle 12
Springfield 71, Springfield 28
St. Francis 52, St. Viator 0
Staunton 41, Vandalia 33
Sterling 34, Geneseo 31
Stevenson 31, Warren Township 27
Stockton 28, Lena-Winslow 14
Streamwood 40, Larkin 24
Sullivan 48, Tri-County 14
Taylorville 47, Charleston 13
Thornton 7, Rich Township 3
Tinley Park 26, Thornton Fractional South 20
Tolono Unity 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6
Tri-Valley 41, Ridgeview 0
Triad 52, Granite City 14
United 49, LVC 6
United Township 42, Rock Island 7
Warrensburg-Latham 32, Eureka 14
Waterloo 31, Civic Memorial 21
Waubonsie Valley 17, Metea Valley 7
Wauconda 63, Grayslake Central 20
West Central 56, West Prairie 22
Westinghouse College Prep 44, Mather 2
Wheaton Warrenville South 35, St. Charles North 7
Williamsville 37, Athens 16
Wilmington 49, Streator Township 6
Winnebago 49, Rock Falls 0
Woodstock North 44, Plano 14
York 18, Downers Grove North 17, OT
Yorkville 35, Plainfield South 30
The Source: Scores and results collected by the Associated Press.