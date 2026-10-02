The Brief Week seven has come and gone for Illinois High School Football. Playoffs are around the corner. Here are the statewide final scores and results from the seventh week of Illinois High School Football.



Week seven has come and gone for Illinois High School Football. Playoffs are around the corner.

Here are the statewide final scores and results from the seventh week of Illinois High School Football.

Illinois High School Football: Week 7 Statewide Final Scores & Results

NOTE: Not all results may have been reported to the Associated Press

Addison Trail 48, Proviso East 0

Althoff Catholic 41, Mater Dei 25

Amboy 58, Milledgeville 12

Annawan-Wethersfield 44, Princeville 23

Antioch 48, Grayslake North 7

Auburn 41, PORTA 12

Auburn 6, Boylan Catholic 0

Aurora Christian 40, Chicago Christian 18

Batavia 28, Wheaton North 21

Benton 36, Frankfort 28

Bishop McNamara 34, Wheaton Academy 28

Bolingbrook 42, Joliet Central 0

Breese Central 35, Freeburg 7

Brother Rice 42, Fenwick 21

Brown County 67, Beardstown 0

Buffalo Grove 21, Rolling Meadows 0

Byron 56, Pecatonica 0

Cahokia 49, Marion 7

Carlinville 30, Southwestern 13

Carmi-White County 38, Christopher 7

Carterville 36, Massac County 3

Cary-Grove 55, Dundee-Crown 24

Centennial 48, Manual 0

Centralia 48, East Alton-Wood River 8

Champaign 25, Peoria 22

Chester 41, Dupo 0

Chicago Hope Academy 41, St. Edward 6

Coal City 55, Peotone 7

Dixon 32, Stillman Valley 12

Downers Grove South 24, Hinsdale South 21

DuQuoin 54, Anna-Jonesboro 13

Dunlap 48, East Peoria 14

East St. Louis 70, Belleville West 0

El Paso-Gridley 42, Central A&M 7

Erie-Prophetstown 41, Mercer County 20

Evergreen Park 41, Bremen 0

Flora 31, Fairfield 16

Forreston 34, Fulton 14

Galena 35, Eastland-Pearl City 34

Geneva 62, Glenbard North 35

Glenbard East 41, West Chicago 8

Glenbard South 41, Elmwood Park 0

Glenbrook South 55, Maine East 0

Greenfield-Northwestern 21, West Central Coop 0

Greenville 50, Gillespie 0

Hampshire 27, Crystal Lake South 7

Harlem 45, Freeport 22

Havana 35, Abingdon-Avon 20

Hersey 71, Elk Grove 0

Heyworth 41, Dwight 14

Hiawatha 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 0

Highland 63, Mt. Vernon 34

Highland Park 37, Deerfield 16

Homewood-Flossmoor 42, Stagg 0

Hononegah 41, East 0

Huntley 41, Prairie Ridge 6

IC Catholic 42, Benet Academy 14

Illini West 62, Farmington 60

Illinois Valley Central 51, Elmwood 8

Jacksonville 71, Southeast 28

Jacobs 41, Crystal Lake Central 6

Jersey 23, Columbia 14

Johnston City 38, Hamilton County 12

Joliet Catholic 38, St. Patrick 14

Kaneland 56, LaSalle-Peru 7

Kankakee 55, Bloom Township 0

Kewanee 35, Hall 7

Lake Park 35, St. Charles East 21

LeRoy 42, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0

Leyden 40, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 6

Lincoln-Way East 42, Lincoln-Way Central 0

Lockport 41, Andrew 0

MacArthur 48, Glenwood 35

Macomb 70, West Hancock 32

Mahomet-Seymour 51, Mattoon 7

Maine South 49, Vernon Hills 8

Manteno 48, Lisle 16

Marist 12, Carmel 7

Maroa-Forsyth 63, Pittsfield 0

Marquette Academy 55, St. Teresa 28

McHenry 20, Prairie Ridge 19

Metamora 41, Washington 7

Minooka 40, Plainfield Central 6

Monmouth-Roseville def. Sherrard, forfeit

Morris 33, Sycamore 0

Morrison 21, Dakota 20

Morton 62, Limestone 0

Mt. Carmel 42, Casey-Westfield 0

Mt. Zion 51, Effingham 13

Naperville North 42, DeKalb 14

Nashville 57, Pinckneyville 13

New Trier 56, Maine West 7

Newton 56, Robinson 14

Noble/Johnson 20, Chicago Vocational 6

Normal 46, Neuqua Valley 13

O'Fallon 17, Edwardsville 13

Oak Forest 14, Hillcrest 7

Oblong 45, Palestine 14

Olympia 56, New Berlin 0

Oregon 41, North Boone 6

Oswego 62, Joliet West 23

Oswego East 29, Romeoville 0

Palatine 62, Schaumburg 33

Pana 55, North Mac 6

Paris 49, Richland County 19

Pekin (IL) 42, Canton 8

Peoria Notre Dame 29, Bloomington 28

Pontiac 8, Monticello 7

Prairie Central 78, Rantoul 22

Princeton 63, Mendota 12

Quincy Notre Dame 37, Springfield 14

ROWVA-Williamsfield 30, Knoxville 8

Red Bud 39, Wesclin 22

Reed-Custer 41, Herscher 6

Richards 28, Oak Lawn 25

Richmond-Burton 55, Harvard 6

Richwoods 34, Urbana 0

Ridgewood 50, Bushnell-Prairie City 46

Riverside-Brookfield 28, Bartlett 26

Riverton 32, Pleasant Plains 22

Rochelle 39, Ottawa Township 13

Rochester 62, Normal University 13

Rockridge 34, Orion 0

Roxana 54, Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin 36

Sacred Heart-Griffin 56, Lanphier 14

Salem 24, Herrin 20

Salt Fork 54, Momence 14

Sandburg 20, Lincoln-Way West 9

Sesser-Valier 52, Edwards County 6

Shepard 50, Argo 0

South Elgin 29, West Aurora 27

Sparta 34, Carlyle 12

Springfield 71, Springfield 28

St. Francis 52, St. Viator 0

Staunton 41, Vandalia 33

Sterling 34, Geneseo 31

Stevenson 31, Warren Township 27

Stockton 28, Lena-Winslow 14

Streamwood 40, Larkin 24

Sullivan 48, Tri-County 14

Taylorville 47, Charleston 13

Thornton 7, Rich Township 3

Tinley Park 26, Thornton Fractional South 20

Tolono Unity 47, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6

Tri-Valley 41, Ridgeview 0

Triad 52, Granite City 14

United 49, LVC 6

United Township 42, Rock Island 7

Warrensburg-Latham 32, Eureka 14

Waterloo 31, Civic Memorial 21

Waubonsie Valley 17, Metea Valley 7

Wauconda 63, Grayslake Central 20

West Central 56, West Prairie 22

Westinghouse College Prep 44, Mather 2

Wheaton Warrenville South 35, St. Charles North 7

Williamsville 37, Athens 16

Wilmington 49, Streator Township 6

Winnebago 49, Rock Falls 0

Woodstock North 44, Plano 14

York 18, Downers Grove North 17, OT

Yorkville 35, Plainfield South 30