A girl was shot while standing outside in Englewood Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was standing outside in the 6600 block of South Peoria when she was shot in the right forearm and grazed in the stomach, police said.

The offender then fled on foot.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.