article

Gov. Pritzker says high school basketball is back on hold, one day after IHSA says it would start on schedule.

He said at his daily press conference Thursday that basketball will be played in spring, and would not start as planned on Nov. 16.

IHSA says they did not speak to the governor and are not changing plans.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The IHSA coaches and officials will need to be masked during games, and the season will be shortened to 31 games.

The State Board of Education is slamming the decision made by the IHSA and released the following statement urging IHSA to reconsider.

Advertisement

“Public health experts have determined that basketball poses a high risk of COVID-19 transmission and is not currently safe to play. Defying the state’s public health guidance opens schools up to liability and other ramifications that may negatively impact school communities.”

