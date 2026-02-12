Man beaten and robbed at gunpoint broad daylight in Fulton Market: police

A 49-year-old man was beaten and robbed in broad daylight on Thursday in Fulton Market, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Around 4:23 p.m., a 49-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by two male suspects in the 200 block of N. Peoria St.

According to police, at least one of the suspects pulled out a gun and demanded the victim's property. Then the other suspect allegedly beat the victim. The suspects stole the victim's property and fled the scene in an SUV.

Police say the 49-year-old refused medical services. Area Three Detectives are investigating the incident.