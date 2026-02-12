Zion man seriously injured in 3-car crash in unincorporated Antioch: officials

The Brief A 32-year-old Zion man was seriously injured after rear-ending a stopped vehicle at Hunt Club and State Line roads in unincorporated Antioch. The impact caused a chain-reaction crash involving two other vehicles. The injured driver was hospitalized, and the crash remains under investigation.



A Zion man has been seriously injured after a three-car crash in unincorporated Antioch on Thursday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Around 5:15 p.m., a 2026 Dodge Durango, driven by a 49-year-old man from Wisconsin, was stopped at a stop sign on northbound Hunt Club Road and State Line Road in unincorporated Antioch. A 2020 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by a 48-year-old woman also from Wisconsin, was stopped behind the Durango at the stop sign.

While both cars were stopped, a 2017 Toyota Yaris traveling on Hunt Club Road, driven by a 32-year-old man from Zion, failed to slow down and rear-ended the Colorado at a high speed. The crash caused the Colorado to rear-end the Durango and leave the road.

The driver of the Yaris was transported to a local hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.The other drivers declined medical treatment, according to police.

The crash is still under investigation.