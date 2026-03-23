Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's South Side

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The Brief Chicago police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl from the Parkway Gardens neighborhood. She was last seen Saturday on South Martin Luther King Drive. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact police.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday from the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

Teeyannah Easterling was last seen on Saturday in the 6400 block of South Martin Luther King Drive, according to a CPD missing person alert.

She is 5-foot-7, 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Easterling was last seen wearing a blue and white jacket and blue jeans.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.