Son guns down father inside suburban Chicago home: police

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder after police say he fatally shot his father inside an Oak Lawn home. Officers found 50-year-old Ayed Mdanat suffering from a gunshot wound Monday night, and he later died at the hospital. Police have not released a motive, and the suspect, Sami Mdanat, is due in court for a detention hearing Thursday.



A son allegedly shot and killed his father Monday night in southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Oak Lawn shooting

What we know:

Police officers responded to a home around 10:45 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Austin Avenue after a report of a shooting.

Inside the residence, they found a man who had been shot and a large-caliber gun at the scene, according to Oak Lawn police. Paramedics took the victim to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as 50-year-old Ayed Mdanat.

Officers took the suspect into custody, later identified as the victim's son, 18-year-old Sami Mdanat, near the scene of the shooting.

Sami Mdanat was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his father.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

He has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.