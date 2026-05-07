Chicago woman arrested a week after another woman shot during fight

The Brief A 42-year-old Chicago woman is charged in connection with an April 26 shooting on the South Side. Police say the victim, 27, was shot during a fight and hospitalized in good condition. The suspect was arrested this week with help from a U.S. Marshals task force.



A Chicago woman has been arrested and charged about a week after allegedly shooting another woman during a fight on the city’s Far South Side.

Woman stabbed during Chicago fight

What we know:

Desiree Jemison, 42, was taken into custody on Tuesday in the 700 block of East 132nd Street in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.

Police said she was identified as the person who shot a 27-year-old woman on April 26 in the 13300 block of South Corliss Avenue.

Desiree Jemison | CPD

According to police, the two women were involved in a fight when Jemison pulled out a gun and fired, striking the victim in the stomach.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Jemison is now facing three felony charges, including aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm and weapons charges tied to prior felony status.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the fight.

What's next:

Jemison was due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.