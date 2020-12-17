Gunmen seriously wound homeless man in Humboldt Park

A 50-year-old homeless man was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

He was standing outside in the 3500 block of West Thomas Street when a car passed by and two gunmen inside opened fire, according to a Chicago police spokeswoman.

Officers arrived about 8:40 a.m. and found the man standing and talking, despite having at least two gunshot wounds in his chest and arm, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.