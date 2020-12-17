Gunmen seriously wound homeless man in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A 50-year-old homeless man was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
He was standing outside in the 3500 block of West Thomas Street when a car passed by and two gunmen inside opened fire, according to a Chicago police spokeswoman.
Officers arrived about 8:40 a.m. and found the man standing and talking, despite having at least two gunshot wounds in his chest and arm, police said.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.