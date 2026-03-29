Pedestrian hit twice by cars, critically hurt in Chicago’s north suburbs, police say

The Brief A 54-year-old pedestrian was hit twice and seriously hurt by cars while crossing a road in north suburban Gurnee on Saturday. The first car did not stay at the scene, but the driver of the second car did. The second car was also struck by a third car, police said.



A pedestrian was struck twice by cars and critically injured in north suburban Gurnee on Saturday night.

What we know:

The crash happened a little before 8 p.m. on Grand Avenue, east of Dilleys Road, according to the Gurnee Police Department.

The 54-year-old male pedestrian was crossing Grand Avenue outside of a designated crosswalk when he was hit by a Honda CR-V driven by an 81-year-old woman. After the crash, the Honda left the scene and was later found at the driver’s Beach Park home.

After being hit, the pedestrian remained in the roadway and was then hit a second time by a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by a 26-year-old woman. The truck remained at the scene but was then struck by a Kia driven by a 35-year-old woman.

Both drivers remained at the scene and were cooperating with investigators. The driver of the Honda was not injured and was also cooperating.

The pedestrian had life-threatening injuries and was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center for treatment.

What we don't know:

It was unclear if any charges were pending related to the crashes.

The Major Crash Assistance Team responded to assist with the investigation. The Gurnee Police Department is investigating the crash.