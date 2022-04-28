Anti-Semitic hate speech flyers found in Highland Park on Yom HaShoah

article

Several Highland Park residents reported seeing anti-Semitic hate speech flyers on Thursday, which was Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day).

The mayor of Highland Park, Nancy Rotering, released a statement saying that the police department was notified, and is working closely with area police departments, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to ensure safety in the community.

Rotering is encouraging anyone who has information on this to come forward.

"We as a City stand by our Statement Against Hate, and strongly condemn all acts of antisemitism," said Rotering. "As Elie Wiesel famously noted in his 1986 Nobel Prize acceptance speech ‘Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.’ We will not be silent. This is hate."

Rotering also noted that although just two-percent of Americans are Jewish, the FBI reported that 58-percent of all religiously motivated hate crimes have targeted Jewish people.

FOX 32 has reached out to the Highland Police Department for more information.