Hero shelter dog who donated blood to dogs in need finds new home

A hero shelter dog who donated blood to help save two other dogs has found a forever home.

Canek had been at the shelter since late October and was in need of a loving home.

When eight dogs were abandoned outside a Brevard County shelter earlier this week, two desperately in need of blood, Canek stepped up to help.

Animal officials transferred his blood to two of the small dogs in need.

The SPCA says a female from the group is still fighting for her life, but the seven others are doing well and getting cleaned up.

The shelter hoped to have most of the eight abandoned dogs in foster homes by the end of this week.

But now, Canek has a home of his own!

The SPCA of Brevard posted on Facebook on Saturday saying a couple came to the shelter and fell in love with Canek. He fell in love back.