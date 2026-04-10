Police in North Shore Chicago suburb fatally shoot man during wellbeing check
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man died after being shot by a police officer during a wellbeing check Thursday afternoon in Highwood, a North Shore suburb of Chicago.
What we know:
Highwood officers were called around 4:48 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Morgan Place for a wellbeing check on a reportedly highly intoxicated and suicidal man.
A relative who was not at the scene told dispatchers the man’s ex-girlfriend was inside the home with him, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
When officers arrived, they learned the man had locked himself in a bathroom. Officers tried for several minutes to talk with him and asked him to come out and speak with paramedics.
Authorities say the man told officers he was armed and made a comment about whether they were wearing protective vests. He then came out of the bathroom holding what looked like a pistol and pointed it toward officers. One officer then fired, striking him.
Officers provided aid until paramedics, who were positioned nearby, arrived and took over. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The officer involved was also taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Investigators said a firearm recovered at the scene appears to be a replica pistol.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man killed is still unknown. The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and an autopsy is scheduled.
What's next:
The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is conducting an independent investigation, as required under state law.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.