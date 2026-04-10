Police in North Shore Chicago suburb fatally shoot man during wellbeing check

The Brief Highwood police responded to a wellbeing check for a reportedly intoxicated, suicidal man Thursday afternoon. The man exited a bathroom with what looked like a gun and pointed it at officers before being shot. Investigators say the weapon recovered appears to be a replica pistol.



A man died after being shot by a police officer during a wellbeing check Thursday afternoon in Highwood, a North Shore suburb of Chicago.

What we know:

Highwood officers were called around 4:48 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Morgan Place for a wellbeing check on a reportedly highly intoxicated and suicidal man.

A relative who was not at the scene told dispatchers the man’s ex-girlfriend was inside the home with him, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

When officers arrived, they learned the man had locked himself in a bathroom. Officers tried for several minutes to talk with him and asked him to come out and speak with paramedics.

Authorities say the man told officers he was armed and made a comment about whether they were wearing protective vests. He then came out of the bathroom holding what looked like a pistol and pointed it toward officers. One officer then fired, striking him.

Officers provided aid until paramedics, who were positioned nearby, arrived and took over. The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The officer involved was also taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Investigators said a firearm recovered at the scene appears to be a replica pistol.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man killed is still unknown. The Lake County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and an autopsy is scheduled.

What's next:

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is conducting an independent investigation, as required under state law.