How AI is changing cybersecurity: Expert shares ransomware and online safety tips

The Brief Evanston Township High School's phone system remains offline 10 days after officials discovered a ransomware attack. Cybersecurity experts say phishing emails remain one of the most common ways hackers gain access to systems, and artificial intelligence is making scams more sophisticated. Consumers are urged to avoid sharing sensitive information with AI chatbots.



More than one week after Evanston Township High School was targeted in a ransomware attack, the incident is highlighting the growing cyber threats facing schools and other institutions across the country.

Cybersecurity experts say the recent attack serves as a reminder of how disruptive ransomware can be.

More broadly, experts say artificial intelligence is changing the cybersecurity landscape — making attacks more sophisticated and convincing.

What we know:

Ten days after Evanston Township High School officials discovered the breach in their system, a notice posted on the school's website Wednesday confirmed its phone system remains offline.

While officials have not revealed the origin of the attack, the incident comes as cybersecurity experts are closely watching how artificial intelligence is reshaping the threat landscape — changing the way organizations defend against cyber threats and the way cybercriminals carry out attacks.

"AI is super powerful and can be used safely. But people need to be aware of how they're using it personally and how they are using it within their organization," said Tony Sabaj, cybersecurity expert for Check Point Software Technologies. "You don't want to stop AI. You want to be able to have people safely adopt it."

As AI transforms the way we work, communicate and access information, experts say the technology is creating new opportunities for cybercriminals.

"AI brings in kind of a whole new attack vector and a whole new possibility for the attackers," Sabaj said.

Tony Sabaj of Check Point Software Technologies has more than 30 years of experience in cybersecurity. This week, he is helping lead Check Point Engage, a summit in Chicago focused on AI and cybersecurity.

Sabaj says phishing emails are often the opening cybercriminals need to gain access to a network.

"They're becoming harder and harder to spot because the attackers are using things like AI to make them more believable," Sabaj said.

Schools, like Evanston Township High School, are often prime targets for attacks because they hold large amounts of sensitive data and often have fewer cybersecurity resources than other industries.

Schools are not the only organizations at risk. Healthcare systems are also vulnerable, since even short disruptions can affect patient care.

"They're more likely to pay a ransom because they want to get their systems back up and running because there are lives at stake," Sabaj explained.

As artificial intelligence becomes more common in our everyday lives, cybersecurity experts say people should think carefully about the information they share with chatbots.

"Anybody who's using things like ChatGPT, or Claude, or Perplexity, or even Microsoft, if you’re giving personal information like, 'Oh, here's my bank account balance, and I'm banking with this bank,' all of that information is going into the models that power this on the back end," Sabaj said. "Anything that you put into these public AI systems is being stored and being used to train the AI. So, it's being trained with your data. You need to be careful about personal information that you're giving to these different AI engines and AI tools."

What you can do:

Sabaj shares some simple steps you can take to protect yourself online:

Be mindful of what you share with AI chatbots

Think before you click

Use two-factor authentication

Shop only on trusted websites

What's next:

Sabaj also warns consumers that shopping scams are one of the easiest traps to fall into.

With Amazon Prime Day kicking off Tuesday, June 23, Sabaj urges customers to start their shopping directly on Amazon's website or app rather than clicking on emails, texts, or social media posts promoting deals.

He says scammers often create look-alike storefronts designed to steal personal and financial information.