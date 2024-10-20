Illinois' Eugene Baltes, oldest living American WWII veteran, celebrates 110th birthday

The Brief Eugene Baltes, the oldest living American World War II veteran and the oldest known American man, celebrated his 110th birthday on Sunday in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois. He served in the U.S. Navy during WWII in the Pacific Theater and was honored with a congratulatory letter from U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough. Baltes was joined by family and friends at a milestone celebration.



Eugene Baltes, the oldest living American World War II veteran and the oldest known American man, celebrated his 110th birthday on Sunday.

A milestone celebration was held at the Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.

Baltes was joined by family and friends, and he also received special recognition from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Oldest living American World War II Veteran Eugene Baltes receives a letter of congratulations from Department of Veterans Affairs Sec. Denis McDonough presented by Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital director James Doelling during Baltes's 110th birthday a (Photo by Matthew Moeller, Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital) Expand

He was given a congratulatory letter from Dept. of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

Baltes was born on Oct. 29, 1914 in River Forest. He enlisted in the Navy in November 1941 and served in the Pacific Theater during World War II, according to the VA hospital.

His wife, Zenaida, was his nurse at Hines VA Hospital.