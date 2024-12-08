Two killed in Matteson shooting near library, investigation underway: police

The Brief Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon near the Matteson Area Public Library, sparking a police investigation. The victims, both male, were found with gunshot wounds; one was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, and the other at Advocate South Suburban Hospital. Authorities have not released the victims' identities, and while details remain unclear, police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.



A shooting near the Matteson Area Public Library Sunday afternoon left two people dead, prompting a police investigation.

The incident occurred at 2 p.m. in the 4300 block of Oakwood Lane.

When Matteson police arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot. He was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A short time later, police learned of a second male victim who had been driven to Advocate South Suburban Hospital with gunshot wounds. He was also pronounced dead.

The victims' identities and ages have not been released.

Details of the shooting are unclear, but police said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Matteson Police Department.